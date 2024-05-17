Sign up
Photo 3163
Rockii Peony Centre
A close up of one of the peony flowers, plus a little faffing.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
peony
