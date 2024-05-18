Sign up
Previous
Photo 3164
In the Tall Grass
I started editing this in colour but then thought the soft slightly foggy feeling might work in B&W and in the end I do like it this way best, I think.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
4
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th May 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
grass
,
rabbit
,
field
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice hidden treat!
May 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Brilliant. Fav
May 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful the softness and grey shades suits this - " bright eye" stand out so well among the grasses ! fav
May 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
Yes, a good choice, Joanne! Love the softness of this, with the tall ears and dark eye being the only hint of your bunny! Fav
May 19th, 2024
