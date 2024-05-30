Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Half Red and Half Green
Almost forgot to post this half and half today but remembered and got it in, just under the wire. A red acer and a green cedar living side by side.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4134
photos
108
followers
50
following
20% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
30th May 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foliage
,
cedar
,
mayhalf-2024
,
red-acer
bkb in the city
Well done
May 31st, 2024
