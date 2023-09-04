Previous
More Red Rudbeckia by gardencat
68 / 365

More Red Rudbeckia

this time with a more traditional edit. These were a really lovely deep red tone, a colour I'd never seen before in this type of plant. The wonders of modern day hybridizing, maybe?
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

Dawn ace
Nice editing
September 5th, 2023  
