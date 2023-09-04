Sign up
68 / 365
More Red Rudbeckia
this time with a more traditional edit. These were a really lovely deep red tone, a colour I'd never seen before in this type of plant. The wonders of modern day hybridizing, maybe?
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
fall
rudbeckia
september
Dawn
Nice editing
September 5th, 2023
