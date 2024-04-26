Sign up
Previous
Photo 3142
At Sundown
I've taken and posted many pictures of this little bridge over the years, but I think this might be the first I've taken at this time of day, with the sun low in the sky, creating that golden light.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th April 2024 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
spring
,
pond
,
sundown
vaidas
ace
Nice picture and colors
April 26th, 2024
