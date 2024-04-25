Sign up
Photo 3141
Do You Have a Dinner Reservation?
I don't really like taking bird shots with the ugly green feeder in them but sometimes, like when I have three different birds in one shot, I can't resist. Here we have a male goldfinch, female goldfinch and, I think, a chipping sparrow.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
feeder
sparrow
goldfinch
sixws-149
Joy's Focus
Very cute title. Great capture!
April 25th, 2024
Liz Milne
Wonderful capture!
April 25th, 2024
Sue Cooper
Gorgeous little birds and beautifully captured. Sometimes you just have to put up with the feeder to get a nice shot of the birds. Fav.
April 25th, 2024
