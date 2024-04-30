Sign up
Photo 3146
Zucchini Chop
Food is Art. One more veggie image for the BLD challenge. I find fruit and vegetables make a great subject for photography but usually eat them before I think to photograph them.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
zucchini
,
chopped
,
bld-28
Shutterbug
ace
That is a terrific food shot. It would make a nice image hanging in a restaurant.
April 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very artistic! The textures are terrific.
April 30th, 2024
Angela
Look delicious
April 30th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Love this shot and texture!
April 30th, 2024
Olwynne
Nice "fillm the frame" shot
April 30th, 2024
