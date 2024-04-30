Previous
Zucchini Chop by gardencat
Photo 3146

Zucchini Chop

Food is Art. One more veggie image for the BLD challenge. I find fruit and vegetables make a great subject for photography but usually eat them before I think to photograph them.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

Shutterbug ace
That is a terrific food shot. It would make a nice image hanging in a restaurant.
April 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very artistic! The textures are terrific.
April 30th, 2024  
Angela
Look delicious
April 30th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Love this shot and texture!
April 30th, 2024  
Olwynne
Nice "fillm the frame" shot
April 30th, 2024  
