Photo 3167
Continuing Story of an Alien Allium
If anyone remembers this from a couple of weeks ago,
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-05-02
what we have here, is the next stage in that story. That little stem straightened out and grew, and grew, till it is now reaching for the stars and has opened up into a little allium flower ball, floating above the original allium flower.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
alien
,
odd
,
allium
