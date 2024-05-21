Previous
Photo 3167

Continuing Story of an Alien Allium

If anyone remembers this from a couple of weeks ago,

https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-05-02

what we have here, is the next stage in that story. That little stem straightened out and grew, and grew, till it is now reaching for the stars and has opened up into a little allium flower ball, floating above the original allium flower.
Photo Details

