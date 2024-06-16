Previous
Field of Dreams Teasels by gardencat
Field of Dreams Teasels

Still playing around with the IR camera, this time paired up with a Lensbaby twist lens.
Going for a dreamy feeling here using false colour.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
874% complete

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
June 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Dreamy and beautiful
June 16th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful soft focus
June 16th, 2024  
