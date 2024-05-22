Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
And the Peony Season Continues . . .
A soft treatment of a flower of an Ofujinishiki Tree Peony. In person in tends to look a little more purple than it does here, I think, but it's colour in photos varies quite widely, depending on the light and time of day it is photographed .
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful!!
May 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous - such a beauty and your capture and presentation is so beautiful here ! fav
May 22nd, 2024
