On the Shady Side by gardencat
Photo 3169

On the Shady Side

On the shady side of our house, the only time you get the sun, is early in the morning, when a thin slice of sunlight sneaks down between our house and the neighbours. These little lily-of-the-valleys caught some of that light.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details

Dianne ace
Very sweet.
May 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
Love Lily of the Valley and ours quit coming up. beautiful shot ~ fav
May 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely shot of those backlit leaves
May 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - always reminds me of my late grandmother !!
May 23rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
So pretty
May 23rd, 2024  
