Previous
Photo 3169
On the Shady Side
On the shady side of our house, the only time you get the sun, is early in the morning, when a thin slice of sunlight sneaks down between our house and the neighbours. These little lily-of-the-valleys caught some of that light.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
5
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st May 2024 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily-of-the-valley
,
lov
Dianne
ace
Very sweet.
May 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
Love Lily of the Valley and ours quit coming up. beautiful shot ~ fav
May 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot of those backlit leaves
May 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - always reminds me of my late grandmother !!
May 23rd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
So pretty
May 23rd, 2024
