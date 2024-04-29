Sign up
Previous
Photo 3145
It's the Pits
Apple centre with the pits. Rushing in my entry for the BLD, food is art, challenge.
Better on black, if you have time.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
apple
,
seeds
,
bld-28
Annie D
ace
creative and fabulous textures
April 30th, 2024
