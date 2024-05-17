Sign up
Photo 709
Breaking Out
The allium bud is breaking out of its papery sheath. The red background is from a red Japanese maple.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
spring
,
bud
,
garden
,
allium
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
May 17th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice!
May 17th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 17th, 2024
