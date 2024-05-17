Previous
Breaking Out by gardencat
Photo 709

Breaking Out

The allium bud is breaking out of its papery sheath. The red background is from a red Japanese maple.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
May 17th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice!
May 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise