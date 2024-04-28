Sign up
154 / 365
Angry Bird
Just a little house sparrow having a bad day.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
angry
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super painterly image - love him ! fav
April 28th, 2024
