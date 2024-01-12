Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Bluejay Sitting
An image from earlier this year that I just re-worked.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3955
photos
103
followers
50
following
40% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Photoshop Madness
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluejay
,
etsooi
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nice editing.
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Clever and lovely
January 12th, 2024
*lynn
ace
lovely
January 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
I love the watercolour effect! Really pretty! Fav
January 12th, 2024
