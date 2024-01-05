Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
The Dream
Spent way too much time on this one, attempting a painting like feeling, and very unsure how I feel about the result but going to put it in for the WWYD challenge.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th November 2023 10:43am
Tags
tree
,
sailboat
,
dream
,
wwyd-225
