Those Blasted Squirrels! by gardencat
Those Blasted Squirrels!

Are demolishing my yellow magnolia tree. they are tearing off blooms, eating parts of them, and dropping the rest on the ground. I am not at all happy with them right now.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

