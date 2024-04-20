Sign up
Previous
Photo 3136
Those Blasted Squirrels!
Are demolishing my yellow magnolia tree. they are tearing off blooms, eating parts of them, and dropping the rest on the ground. I am not at all happy with them right now.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
magnolia
,
destruction
,
ndao23
