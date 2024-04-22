Previous
Pears and Cinnamon Still Life by gardencat
Photo 3138

Pears and Cinnamon Still Life

I was cooking up some pears, apples, and cinnamon, when I decided to cook up an entry for the B&W Still Life challenge too. (The apples were already cut up and in the pot at this point.)
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
859% complete

amyK ace
Nicely done; great composition
April 23rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent black and white still life!
April 23rd, 2024  
