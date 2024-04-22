Sign up
Previous
Photo 3138
Pears and Cinnamon Still Life
I was cooking up some pears, apples, and cinnamon, when I decided to cook up an entry for the B&W Still Life challenge too. (The apples were already cut up and in the pot at this point.)
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4074
photos
106
followers
49
following
859% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cinnamon
,
still-life
,
pears
,
bw-89
amyK
ace
Nicely done; great composition
April 23rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent black and white still life!
April 23rd, 2024
