147 / 365
Battered Vintage Tree Photo
Just for fun I decided to take today's picture of the large Christmas tree and try to turn it into a vintage photo in an old and slightly battered velvet frame.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
etsooi
Dorothy
ace
Well done
December 28th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Oh, I like that VERY much!
December 28th, 2023
