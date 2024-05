Full Magnolia

I don't think this is a very artistic photo but I'm just posting it to show my yellow magnolia in bloom. Some of you may remember me complaining about the squirrels eating the flower buds and, I'm not sure if you can notice but, some of the lower branches are denuded compared to the upper ones and the ground around the tree is littered with yellow bits, from the outside of the buds which they threw away after nibbling on them.