Previous
Photo 3155
My Neighbour's Plum
My neighbours decorative plum is blooming and it comes festooned with cobwebs and with a cute little black ant as an accent.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th May 2024 4:41pm
Tags
spring
,
blossom
,
plum
