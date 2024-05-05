Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
Can't See the Forest for the Tree
I'm not planning on awhile month of half and half but, when I see a shot that seems perfect for it how can I resist?
I think that lumpy thing on the tree is a burl.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
4th May 2024 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted Joanne , and the burl is a bonus on your H&H ! Super textures and colour tones ! fav
May 5th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
this is extraordinary. What a great shot
May 5th, 2024
