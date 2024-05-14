Sign up
Photo 707
Ladder Knot
This is a piece of rope, on my husband's extendable aluminum ladder. Something to do with the raising mechanism? He has had the ladder for many years and I think this is the original rope. For the mundane challenge.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
rope
,
knot
,
mundane-string
Rob Z
ace
Love the textures..
May 14th, 2024
Olwynne
Wonderful shot
May 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - but it worries me , the rope looks rather worn ! Super textures and colour tones !
May 14th, 2024
