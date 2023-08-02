Sign up
65 / 365
Looking Across the Pond
We've had warm temperatures and a good mix of rain and sun, and everything is growing like crazy. The pond has a lot of algae, the vegetation is green and lush and the sky is full of fluffy clouds. Feels like high summer.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
sun
clouds
summer
pond
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a spectacular summer day.
August 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic landscape with a dramatic sky
August 3rd, 2023
