71 / 365
Wheels Up
Another addition to my abandoned cart collection. This one in the field near the local pond. Can't have been that easy to get it here, the ground isn't exactly smooth.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
2
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st October 2023 10:00am
field
,
cast
,
abandoned_shopping_cart
