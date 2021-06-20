Previous
Next
Bee Visiting Clematis Flower by gardencat
Photo 2110

Bee Visiting Clematis Flower

I'm not sure what kind of bee this is, or even if it is a real bee or one of those overfly type things that look like bees, but I can identify the clematis as Boulevard Samaritan Jo.

20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
578% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise