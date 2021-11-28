Previous
Next
First Snow by gardencat
Photo 2270

First Snow

We had our first snow of the season today and, also we had a sort of blizzard of birds, that filled all the tall trees behind out house. Better on black.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise