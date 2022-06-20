Previous
Next
Corydalis Leaves by gardencat
Photo 2472

Corydalis Leaves

Corydalis leaves, inspired by the B&W challenge and the work of Don Worth.

Also fits with the theme of plants and the June 30days wild Challenge.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise