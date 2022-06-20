Sign up
Photo 2472
Corydalis Leaves
Corydalis leaves, inspired by the B&W challenge and the work of Don Worth.
Also fits with the theme of plants and the June 30days wild Challenge.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th June 2022 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
theme-plants
,
corydalis
,
30dayswild2022
,
bw-72
