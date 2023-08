Wet Day for a Picnic

Maybe he just got tired of waiting for the rain to stop, but the little chipping sparrow was getting his snack, despite it. My squirrel proof feeder closes, when something that weighs more than a bird, gets on it, then it opens again once the squirrel gets off but, I think the raccoons, who were swinging on it last weak, stretched the spring so now it doesn't pop open again, until I go out and open it manually. Feeding hours have been shortened for the local birds.