Previous
Cavatappi No 34 by gardencat
Photo 3081

Cavatappi No 34

One of these things is not like the others.

My final image for pasta week. I think this shape is more common than some of the other shapes I've done, this week, but still fun and tasty. Works well with more liquid sauces that get caught inside the tubes adding to the flavour.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise