Photo 3081
Cavatappi No 34
One of these things is not like the others.
My final image for pasta week. I think this shape is more common than some of the other shapes I've done, this week, but still fun and tasty. Works well with more liquid sauces that get caught inside the tubes adding to the flavour.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
365
ILCE-7RM2
25th February 2024 3:13pm
pasta
cavatappi
for2024
