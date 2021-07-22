Sign up
Photo 476
Competition was Keen for the favourite snacks .
The smaller birds just stayed out of the way till these guys had each had their go at the feeder.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2699
photos
66
followers
47
following
Walks @ 7
ace
Busted, Mr. Squizzer, a very fun capture
July 21st, 2021
Heather
ace
Great capture! Who's going to win!
July 21st, 2021
