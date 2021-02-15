Previous
Torness by gbeauchamp
Torness

Torness nuclear power station does not add anything of beauty to the East Lothian coastline.
Disclaimer: this photograph was taken yesterday from a moving car by my son (who I was coaching in photography). That's three rules broken!
