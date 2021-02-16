Previous
Plum tree at night by gbeauchamp
47 / 365

Plum tree at night

It was just too dark out to capture this at short enough shutter speed to prevent the stars from moving without over-cranking the ISO and creating too much noise. It's another favourite wonky tree though.
16th February 2021

Guy

@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow. Just stunning.
February 16th, 2021  
