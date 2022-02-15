Previous
Feb 15 New Heart Rate Earbuds IMG_6506.PNG by georgegailmcdowellcom
43 / 365

Feb 15 New Heart Rate Earbuds IMG_6506.PNG

My new Heart Rate Earbuds came today and as the DR predicted the HR is not dropping during exertion
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
12% complete

