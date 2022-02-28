Previous
Next
Feb 28 had a 9:30 appointment with the Heart Success team. IMG_6534 by georgegailmcdowellcom
55 / 365

Feb 28 had a 9:30 appointment with the Heart Success team. IMG_6534

Great meeting with #1 goal of getting rid of the fluid then a 6 week Physical Therapy regimen. Looks like golf is still a possibility!!!Yeah!!!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise