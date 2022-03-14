Previous
March 14 Spring is coming fast. IMG_5778 by georgegailmcdowellcom
March 14 Spring is coming fast. IMG_5778

As usual, when spring comes to Charlotte, it comes pretty fast. The buds are now on the trees and the leaves not far behind.
