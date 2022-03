March 15 New Weber grill.IMG_5781

In order to comply with no propane grills, we ordered a new grill and a natural gas hookup. My vision of the grill was a smaller version of the existing one. Gail was not happy with my selection so this grill is 12 inches longer than the old one, extras galore that we will never use at $1500.00 with the gas line at $800.00.