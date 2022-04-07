Previous
Next
April 7 The Canadian Goose with the broken wing continues to thrive. IMG_6023 by georgegailmcdowellcom
90 / 365

April 7 The Canadian Goose with the broken wing continues to thrive. IMG_6023

Not sure how it broke its wing but this goose appears to have adapted and protect itself
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise