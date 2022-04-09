Previous
April 9, the coldest day in the last 30 days. IMG_6587 by georgegailmcdowellcom
April 9, the coldest day in the last 30 days. IMG_6587

Staying at son Brian's and Z sitting. The back recreation area looked fabulous but to was really cold.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Big George

