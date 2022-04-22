Previous
April 22 Blue Heron hunting on small pond.IMG_6082A by georgegailmcdowellcom
101 / 365

April 22 Blue Heron hunting on small pond.IMG_6082A

This was the best pic of the day. In trying new settings I picked one that gave me too much dark on the Blue Heron. Learning every day.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
28% complete

