May 23 Crow in flight IMG_6373A by georgegailmcdowellcom
May 23 Crow in flight IMG_6373A

Caught this crow in flight after he and his brave buddies were bothering a hawk.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
