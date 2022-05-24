Previous
May 24 Cardinal does not look happy with me
May 24 Cardinal does not look happy with meIMG_6386A

Classic Cardinal look. This one stopped moving long enough to give me the "snake eye"
24th May 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
