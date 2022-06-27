June 27 Blue Heron taking flightIMG_6744A

Previous
June 27 Blue Heron taking flight
June 27 Blue Heron taking flight

This Blue Heron is moving from the small pond to the big pond. He appeared to slip or trip and compensated with outstretched wings
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
