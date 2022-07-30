Previous
Next
IMG_6835A by georgegailmcdowellcom
163 / 365

IMG_6835A

30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Big George
The Green Heron always seems to appear on rainy days. Here is one on the bridge from the 9th hole. Notice behind him in the water is a snapping turtle
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise