August 5 Family of Deer IMG_6877A
164 / 365

August 5 Family of Deer IMG_6877A

A great pic with 2 newly born fawns and a buck eating next to them. The deer are difficult to photograph in the summer so this is a gem.
5th August 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
