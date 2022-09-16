Sign up
188 / 365
Sept 16 Blue Heron on the hunt IMG_7358A
I really like this pic as the Blue Heron is on the hunt but in a very difficult position because it will have to jump in to win. Love the reflection on the water.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
16th September 2022 2:21pm
