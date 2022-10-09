Previous
Oct 9 Bluebird with berry
Oct 9 Bluebird with berry IMG_7760AE

The chaos has begun. At least 2 dozen Bluebirds are feasting on the berries and acting CRAZY. They are hard to photo as they are fidgety and chasing each other.
9th October 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
