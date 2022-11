Nov 11 Flock Cormorants IMG_8099A

What a big commotion these Cormorants were causing on the other side of the big pond. There must have been close to 100 of them total. Being about 300 yards away and with Cormorants flying in all directions, I was pleased to get a few decent pics. Needed the AF as I was continually shooting pics and MF would not have been practical.