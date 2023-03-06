Previous
Mar 6 Twilight From The Deck IMG_8875 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Mar 6 Twilight From The Deck IMG_8875

A beautiful evening and the lights across the lake seemed to move towards us. Took this pic with my iPhone 14.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
Mallory ace
Such a peaceful scene
March 12th, 2023  
