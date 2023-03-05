Previous
Next
Mar 5 Deer Shining In Sun IMG_1819 by georgegailmcdowellcom
321 / 365

Mar 5 Deer Shining In Sun IMG_1819

As new growth is coming out fast, the deer are getting more comfortable. Here is one "trying not to be seen" but the sun glistening off its back made this shot possible.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise