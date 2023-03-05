Sign up
321 / 365
Mar 5 Deer Shining In Sun IMG_1819
As new growth is coming out fast, the deer are getting more comfortable. Here is one "trying not to be seen" but the sun glistening off its back made this shot possible.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
321
photos
321
